First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.35

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.35 and traded as low as $11.01. First Northern Community Bancorp shares last traded at $11.09, with a volume of 25,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $143.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.35.

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. First Northern Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 26.02%.

First Northern Community Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FNRN)

First Northern Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Northern Bank of Dixon that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company accepts demand, interest-bearing transaction, savings and money market, and time deposits.

