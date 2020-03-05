First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Lowered to C$14.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 45.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FM. CSFB dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. CIBC increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.57.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

TSE:FM traded down C$0.29 on Thursday, hitting C$9.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,359,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.33. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$7.84 and a 52 week high of C$16.63.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.