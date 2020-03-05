First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Stake Lessened by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lowered its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned 0.25% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $458,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,000.

FVC stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.27. The company had a trading volume of 66,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,406. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.27. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $25.21 and a 1-year high of $29.87.

