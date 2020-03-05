Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,438,995,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,949,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,791,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,676 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 44.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,673,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,452,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234,231 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 11.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,259,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,270,000 after purchasing an additional 439,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,737,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,189,000 after purchasing an additional 12,653 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cfra lifted their price target on Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.82.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.26. 323,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,865,935. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.03. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $81.62 and a 52 week high of $125.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.27 billion, a PE ratio of 60.36, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total transaction of $5,143,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,410,470.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,062,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,498,720. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

