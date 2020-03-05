Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd (NYSE:PFD) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.60

Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Inc. (NYSE:PFD)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.60 and traded as low as $15.46. Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd shares last traded at $15.93, with a volume of 30,697 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the period.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd (NYSE:PFD)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

