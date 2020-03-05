FlexiGroup (ASX:FXL) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.95

Shares of FlexiGroup Limited (ASX:FXL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.95 and traded as low as $1.57. FlexiGroup shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 1,649,114 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 399.91, a current ratio of 49.01 and a quick ratio of 48.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$1.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$1.95. The company has a market cap of $627.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 2.19%. FlexiGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.63%.

About FlexiGroup (ASX:FXL)

FlexiGroup Limited provides consumer revolving finance, card, leasing, and rental financing services in Australia, New Zealand, and Ireland. It operates through six segments: Certegy, AU Cards, Consumer Leasing, Commercial Leasing, NZ Leasing, and NZ Cards. The company offers leasing services to consumers, businesses, and corporations; and interest free finance to enable customers to facilitate purchases at participating retailer's point of sale and online.

