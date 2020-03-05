Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.55-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $182-190 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $180.31 million.Fox Factory also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.00-3.10 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FOXF. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fox Factory from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.25.

FOXF traded down $2.47 on Thursday, reaching $62.34. 14,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,172. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.98. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $58.98 and a fifty-two week high of $86.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.40.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $185.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.92 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

