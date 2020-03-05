Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) PT Set at €54.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) received a €54.00 ($62.79) price target from stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FRA. Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Independent Research set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €76.67 ($89.15).

Shares of FRA stock traded down €2.70 ($3.14) during trading on Thursday, reaching €53.06 ($61.70). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,034 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €67.44 and its 200 day moving average price is €73.62. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 1-year low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 1-year high of €97.26 ($113.09).

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Company Profile

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

