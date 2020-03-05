Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target Cut to C$11.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 75.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FRU. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Friday, November 15th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Freehold Royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Securities raised shares of Freehold Royalties from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of TSE:FRU traded down C$0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$6.27. 1,127,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,960. The stock has a market cap of $725.64 million and a P/E ratio of -145.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.38. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$5.76 and a twelve month high of C$9.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.16.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 43,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

