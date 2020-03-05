FY2020 EPS Estimates for Saul Centers Inc Reduced by DA Davidson (NYSE:BFS)

Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Saul Centers in a research note issued on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.14 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.28. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Saul Centers’ FY2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley began coverage on Saul Centers in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Capital One Financial cut Saul Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE:BFS opened at $44.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.80 and its 200 day moving average is $51.89. Saul Centers has a 12 month low of $42.13 and a 12 month high of $58.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22.

In other news, VP Debra Noreen Stencel sold 2,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $149,324.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,499 shares in the company, valued at $253,608.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Saul Centers by 543.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Saul Centers by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Saul Centers by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

