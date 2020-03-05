Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) Insider Kevin Rountree Purchases 106 Shares of Stock

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) insider Kevin Rountree bought 106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,566 ($86.37) per share, for a total transaction of £6,959.96 ($9,155.43).

Games Workshop Group stock opened at GBX 6,655 ($87.54) on Thursday. Games Workshop Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 2,785 ($36.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 7,375 ($97.01). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,850.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,578.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.21.

Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported GBX 145.90 ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Games Workshop Group PLC will post 17520.9543901 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share. This is an increase from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $35.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.65%. Games Workshop Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.59%.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Games Workshop Group in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

About Games Workshop Group

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000 names; Middle-earth battle games; book and box games; Blood Bowl and Necromunda standalone systems; and paint and tabletop miniatures support products.

