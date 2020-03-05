Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Director Sells $249,418.56 in Stock

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Director Matthew Munn sold 2,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $249,418.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of GRMN traded down $4.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,511,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,254. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.94 and a 200 day moving average of $92.12. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $74.29 and a 1 year high of $105.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is 51.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 2,221.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 47.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.20.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

