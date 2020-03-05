General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.88

General American Investors Company Inc (NYSE:GAM) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.88 and traded as low as $34.84. General American Investors shares last traded at $35.64, with a volume of 41,178 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAM. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,329,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 1,938.9% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 204,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after buying an additional 194,858 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General American Investors by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 699,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,391,000 after acquiring an additional 29,643 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in General American Investors by 252.8% in the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 20,940 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in General American Investors by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 141,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 8,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

About General American Investors (NYSE:GAM)

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It invests in growth stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. General American Investors Company, Inc was founded in 1927 and is based in New York, New York.

