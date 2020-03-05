GETECH Group (LON:GTC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $24.75

GETECH Group Plc (LON:GTC) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.75 and traded as low as $15.20. GETECH Group shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 10,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 21.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 24.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 million and a P/E ratio of 10.96.

About GETECH Group (LON:GTC)

Getech Group Plc provides geoscience and geospatial products and services to the companies and governments. The company offers Globe, a geospatial information product provides paleogeographic, structural geology, and paleoclimate data that controls the formation and location of natural resources. It also provides Regional Reports provides depth analysis for exploration areas.

