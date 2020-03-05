Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Stock Price Down 7.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT)’s share price traded down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $71.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Global Blood Therapeutics traded as low as $60.46 and last traded at $61.29, 1,098,808 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 27% from the average session volume of 867,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.21.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Blood Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

In other news, insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 1,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $91,529.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,426.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tricia Borga Suvari sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $104,352.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,003.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,746 shares of company stock worth $6,484,312 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 22.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 539,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,177,000 after purchasing an additional 100,653 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $2,351,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 446,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,640,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.51 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

