Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co grew its position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Global Payments by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 230,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,795,000 after acquiring an additional 24,573 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Southside Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $3,651,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Global Payments by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

GPN stock traded down $8.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $185.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,415,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,054. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Global Payments Inc has a 52 week low of $128.12 and a 52 week high of $209.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.74. The stock has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.70, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $137.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Global Payments from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.42.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total value of $109,857.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,069.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $116,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,150,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,318,855. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

