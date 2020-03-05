GoldMint Market Capitalization Reaches $242,265.00 (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 5th. In the last seven days, GoldMint has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. GoldMint has a total market cap of $242,265.00 and $3,808.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldMint coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001387 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, Livecoin and Bancor Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About GoldMint

GoldMint’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io. GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io.

Buying and Selling GoldMint

GoldMint can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Livecoin, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

