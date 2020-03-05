Graham Hetherington Buys 30,000 Shares of Indivior PLC (LON:INDV) Stock

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV) insider Graham Hetherington bought 30,000 shares of Indivior stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of £13,200 ($17,363.85).

Graham Hetherington also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, Graham Hetherington acquired 20,000 shares of Indivior stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £7,600 ($9,997.37).

Shares of INDV opened at GBX 48.90 ($0.64) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.19. Indivior PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 20.98 ($0.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 119.35 ($1.57). The firm has a market capitalization of $357.81 million and a PE ratio of 2.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 39.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 44.44.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Indivior from GBX 65 ($0.86) to GBX 39 ($0.51) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Indivior from GBX 58 ($0.76) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

About Indivior

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, opiate overdose, and schizophrenia. It markets and promotes SUBLOCADE injection for subcutaneous use; and SUBOXONE sublingual film, SUBOXONE sublingual tablet, and SUBUTEX sublingual tablet, as well as sells legacy analgesic products that include Temgesic, Burpex, and Buprenex.

