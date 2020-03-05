Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $23.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Granite Construction traded as low as $19.42 and last traded at $19.73, with a volume of 64045 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.95.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Granite Construction from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 1.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Granite Construction in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,150,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

