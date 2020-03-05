Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 18,894 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 493,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,894 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in 3M were worth $86,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $608,873.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $151.40. The stock had a trading volume of 542,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,219,745. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $144.44 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.50. The company has a market cap of $83.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.08.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.92.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

