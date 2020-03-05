Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 707,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286,174 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of Eli Lilly And Co worth $92,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,235,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,935,000 after purchasing an additional 888,413 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 10.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,442,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,499,000 after purchasing an additional 628,267 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,512,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157,292 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,120,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,610,000 after purchasing an additional 23,977 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,518,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,420,000 after purchasing an additional 36,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on LLY. Barclays began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.31.

NYSE:LLY traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $140.11. 602,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,954,962. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.74 and a 200-day moving average of $122.40. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $147.87.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $29,322,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,589,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,653,334,750.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,122,350 shares of company stock worth $149,280,882 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.