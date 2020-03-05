Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $106.11 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,840,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,885 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $106,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter worth $44,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSM traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.74. 1,047,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,411,311. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $60.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $296.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.94.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $0.4171 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.40%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSM. China Renaissance Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

