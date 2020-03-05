Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $89.39 Million Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,475,391 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 799,197 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of TJX Companies worth $89,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 15,395,076 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $941,563,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,465,713 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $883,277,000 after buying an additional 847,313 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,739,851 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $350,475,000 after buying an additional 484,472 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,575,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $340,414,000 after buying an additional 55,223 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,534,686 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $308,503,000 after purchasing an additional 25,326 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.55. 776,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,230,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.02. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $49.05 and a 1 year high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on TJX Companies from to in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.