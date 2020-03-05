Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $89.61 Million Stock Position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,012,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,987 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.16% of Prologis worth $89,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD traded down $4.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,129,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,462,701. Prologis Inc has a 1-year low of $68.96 and a 1-year high of $99.79. The stock has a market cap of $67.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.32 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 47.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 64.05%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLD. BTIG Research increased their price target on Prologis from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Edward Jones downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Prologis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.21.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

