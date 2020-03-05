Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 532,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of Danaher worth $81,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Danaher by 2.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Danaher by 0.6% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Danaher by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Danaher by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $6.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $149.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,777. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.82. The company has a market capitalization of $102.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.96. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.50 and a fifty-two week high of $169.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Danaher’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

In related news, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $4,225,265.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,478.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total transaction of $21,528,349.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,981,847.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Danaher from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Danaher from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.06.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

