Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Position in First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 177,981 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $94,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 47,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 78,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,637,000 after purchasing an additional 36,414 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. 44.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

FCNCA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th.

NASDAQ:FCNCA traded down $29.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $439.29. 2,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,224. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a 12-month low of $381.50 and a 12-month high of $542.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $516.44 and its 200-day moving average is $500.03.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $431.52 million for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 12.84%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.