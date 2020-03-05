Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 501,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,457 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $105,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,109,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,724,711,000 after purchasing an additional 105,425 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,782,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,514,000 after purchasing an additional 311,801 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,937,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,548,000 after purchasing an additional 55,347 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,149,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,849,000 after buying an additional 141,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,124,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,399,000 after buying an additional 130,414 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded up $2.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $229.06. 947,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,626. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.16. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $202.84 and a 52-week high of $266.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by ($0.99). Public Storage had a net margin of 53.41% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $717.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PSA shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.38.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

