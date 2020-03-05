Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 16,270 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 763,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,270 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of salesforce.com worth $123,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 221 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 270.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of CRM traded down $6.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $169.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,695,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,268,799. The stock has a market cap of $150.23 billion, a PE ratio of 848.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $137.87 and a 52 week high of $195.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Roth Capital raised their price target on salesforce.com from to in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on salesforce.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.49.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $27,394.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,253.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 437,040 shares of company stock valued at $76,647,448 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.