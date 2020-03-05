Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 34,242 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 73.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,242 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.34% of AutoZone worth $95,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO traded down $24.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,033.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,026. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $924.25 and a one year high of $1,274.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,081.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,128.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 95.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.12 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total transaction of $6,176,442.86. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,166.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AZO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective (up previously from $1,275.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on AutoZone from $1,225.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,175.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,236.47.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

