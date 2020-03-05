Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 43,211 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 43,211 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of NVIDIA worth $119,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 409 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,828 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,962,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.85, for a total value of $217,493.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,059.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,831,530. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NVIDIA from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.16.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $11.22 on Thursday, hitting $273.29. 13,347,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,086,757. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $262.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.60 billion, a PE ratio of 60.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $132.60 and a one year high of $316.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

