Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 5,427 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,523,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of Mondelez International worth $83,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 366,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,278,000 after purchasing an additional 143,694 shares in the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 65.7% during the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 7.9% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 109,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.47.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,655,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,359,855. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.73. The stock has a market cap of $83.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.