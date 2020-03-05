Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 58,668 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,668 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.23% of Simon Property Group worth $110,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 11.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 20,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPG. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

SPG stock traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $119.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,428,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,185. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12 month low of $119.91 and a 12 month high of $186.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.34.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

