Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 77,182 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,182 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.30% of AvalonBay Communities worth $85,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,133,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,197,253,000 after buying an additional 243,424 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,084,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,158,000 after buying an additional 168,685 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,850,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,135,000 after buying an additional 49,848 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,158,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,912,000 after acquiring an additional 10,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 818,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,565,000 after acquiring an additional 30,422 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on AVB. BMO Capital Markets downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.25.

AVB stock traded down $4.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $213.40. The stock had a trading volume of 52,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,957. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a one year low of $191.42 and a one year high of $229.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.07. The company has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.56.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $593.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.59 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 65.10%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.