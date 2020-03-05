Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,024 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $82,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EW. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth $34,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.73.

NYSE:EW traded down $8.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $208.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,025. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12-month low of $165.69 and a 12-month high of $247.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.80.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.56, for a total transaction of $1,109,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,802,386.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.27, for a total transaction of $585,675.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,592,863.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,127 shares of company stock valued at $30,638,768 over the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

