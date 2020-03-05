Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 13,426 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,015,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,426 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Paypal worth $109,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 7,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter worth about $1,924,000. Southside Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter worth about $5,949,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 104,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,285,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paypal alerts:

PYPL stock traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.40. The company had a trading volume of 723,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,937,768. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $94.51 and a 52 week high of $124.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.42. The stock has a market cap of $128.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.19, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.97.

In other Paypal news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 87,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $9,450,179.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,627,859.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,074 shares of company stock valued at $23,804,804 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.