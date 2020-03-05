Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,703 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 742,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of United Technologies worth $110,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UTX. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in United Technologies by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,595,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $688,265,000 after purchasing an additional 697,181 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in United Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,992,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $597,930,000 after purchasing an additional 38,012 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in United Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,579,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $536,056,000 after purchasing an additional 45,945 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in United Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,480,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $338,674,000 after purchasing an additional 31,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in United Technologies by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,018,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $302,333,000 after purchasing an additional 177,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTX stock traded down $12.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $126.44. The company had a trading volume of 8,511,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,595,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $121.48 and a one year high of $158.44. The firm has a market cap of $114.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.48.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. United Technologies’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UTX. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

