Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 27,297 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 27,297 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of Lockheed Martin worth $85,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $545,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 142.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,362,000 after purchasing an additional 98,399 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 17.1% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total value of $4,161,846.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at $614,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $17.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $384.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,954,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,445. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $423.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.88. The firm has a market cap of $106.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $292.53 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.47.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

