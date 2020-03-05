Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 43,293 Shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,556,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,293 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.55% of Fortis worth $105,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortis by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,985,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863,309 shares in the last quarter. Value Partner Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,411,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in Fortis by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,056,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,911,000 after acquiring an additional 449,021 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,050,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 29.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,309,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,403,000 after purchasing an additional 295,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Fortis from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

Shares of NYSE FTS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.36. The stock had a trading volume of 49,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,565. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.35 and its 200-day moving average is $41.74. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.21. Fortis Inc has a 52 week low of $35.50 and a 52 week high of $44.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fortis Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3593 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Fortis Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.