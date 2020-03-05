Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 684,883 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,204,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684,883 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of Philip Morris International worth $101,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $837,000. Levin Easterly Partners LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Alerus Financial NA raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 95,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 31,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Management bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $443,000. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.86. 6,580,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,335,088. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $92.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.18.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.17%.

In related news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

