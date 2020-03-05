Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,067 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 37,463 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.06% of Boeing worth $105,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 860.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneywise Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $22.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $260.37. 14,520,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,409,561. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $269.60 and a twelve month high of $433.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $322.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.94. The firm has a market cap of $159.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.98, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.34.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently -236.89%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BA. Vertical Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.03.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

