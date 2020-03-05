Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.63 Million

Equities analysts expect Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) to post $20.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Green Plains Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.70 million and the lowest is $20.55 million. Green Plains Partners reported sales of $21.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Plains Partners will report full year sales of $85.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $84.38 million to $86.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $87.10 million, with estimates ranging from $86.00 million to $88.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Green Plains Partners.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a net margin of 50.09%. The company had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.07 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPP shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Green Plains Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

GPP traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.65. The stock had a trading volume of 63,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,156. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.73. The firm has a market cap of $319.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.52. Green Plains Partners has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $16.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.92%. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $560,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 44,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

