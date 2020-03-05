Greenleaf Trust Acquires 255 Shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Allergan were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Allergan during the 3rd quarter valued at $605,844,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Allergan by 12.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,814,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,205 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Allergan during the third quarter valued at about $219,436,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Allergan during the third quarter valued at about $212,887,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Allergan during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Allergan alerts:

NYSE AGN traded down $3.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $192.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $64.46 billion, a PE ratio of -12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.62. Allergan plc has a fifty-two week low of $114.27 and a fifty-two week high of $202.21.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. Allergan’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 17.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

AGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.18.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.