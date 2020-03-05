Greenleaf Trust Acquires 2,992 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,554 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in BP were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BP by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,227,888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $509,903,000 after purchasing an additional 86,190 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 2,828.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 452,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,198,000 after acquiring an additional 50,071 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of BP by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 47,233 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,705 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. 11.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BP traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $32.59. 12,684,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,429,338. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.45. BP plc has a 52 week low of $29.71 and a 52 week high of $45.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $71.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.44 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BP plc will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 84.75%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BP. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.05.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

