Greenleaf Trust Buys 169 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 313.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.14.

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,579,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,560,408. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $69.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.83. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $72.61 and a one year high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

