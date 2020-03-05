Greenleaf Trust Buys 187 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Allstate were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Allstate by 360.8% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 5,740.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate stock traded down $5.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.70. 1,533,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,158. Allstate Corp has a 52 week low of $92.24 and a 52 week high of $125.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.11 and its 200 day moving average is $111.02.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

A number of analysts have commented on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Allstate to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.36.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

