Greenleaf Trust Buys 2,674 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Magna International were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGA. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Magna International by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Magna International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Magna International by 1,364.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Magna International by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Magna International by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Magna International alerts:

MGA stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.89. 1,193,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,687. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Magna International Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $57.09.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

MGA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Magna International in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on Magna International and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on Magna International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.54.

Magna International Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG).

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.