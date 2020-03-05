Greenleaf Trust Buys 38 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Altarock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 13.4% during the third quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,081,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,730,000 after purchasing an additional 127,388 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Charter Communications by 17.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,041,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,091,000 after acquiring an additional 151,566 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,464,000 after acquiring an additional 373,083 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 655,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,643 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 523,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,861,000 after acquiring an additional 21,248 shares during the period. 71.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHTR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 target price (up from $550.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $525.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $495.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $520.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.95.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 2,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.77, for a total transaction of $1,629,134.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,995,580.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Bickham sold 4,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.01, for a total transaction of $2,524,904.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,968 shares of company stock worth $19,432,487. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR traded down $16.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $506.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,810,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,465. Charter Communications Inc has a one year low of $335.53 and a one year high of $546.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $517.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $465.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

