Greenleaf Trust Decreases Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Greenleaf Trust cut its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cfra raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.25.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 11,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total value of $1,646,842.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,441.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $9,080,515.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,059 shares in the company, valued at $22,909,267.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,801 shares of company stock worth $14,096,286 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $5.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.24. 121,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,213,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.95. Zoetis Inc has a 52-week low of $91.21 and a 52-week high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

