Greenleaf Trust Has $545,000 Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,379,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,488,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877,213 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 145.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,300,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,345 shares during the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 367.7% in the 4th quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,301,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,544 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 138.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 499,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,410,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,724,000 after purchasing an additional 321,521 shares during the last quarter. 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Shares of NYSE EQNR traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.44. 136,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,144,321. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $23.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day moving average of $18.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.35%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQNR. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet cut Equinor ASA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.