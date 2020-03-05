Greenleaf Trust Has $691,000 Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,377 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Cigna were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 848.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 27,595 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 24,684 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $1,618,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cigna by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $111,218,000 after buying an additional 26,798 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Whitnell & Co. raised its holdings in Cigna by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 18,764 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total value of $4,552,818.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,539.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 7,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $1,515,811.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,803,862.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,815 shares of company stock worth $9,614,482 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cigna stock traded down $10.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $199.00. 174,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,502,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.89. Cigna Corp has a 1-year low of $141.95 and a 1-year high of $224.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s revenue was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

Several brokerages have commented on CI. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $252.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, February 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.15.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

